Lakers star LeBron James (questionable, ankle) is expected to continue his quest for the NBA's all-time scoring record when he faces the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. James needs 63 points to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record (38,387) after scoring 26 points in a comeback win at Indiana on Thursday. He is averaging more than 30 points per game overall this season, but he has been held under that mark in three of his last four games. Should you be including him in your NBA DFS picks on Saturday?

Meanwhile, two of the top scorers in the NBA will square off later in the night when Atlanta's Trae Young faces Denver's Nikola Jokic. Should either of them be in your NBA DFS lineups on Saturday? Before making any NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Friday, he highlighted Kings center Domantas Sabonis as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Sabonis scored 15 points to go along with 16 rebounds and six assists to return 47.5 points on DraftKings and 45.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, February 4

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Warriors point guard Steph Curry who is listed at $10,100 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel. He has been one of the most consistent options to include in NBA DFS lineups over the past two weeks, scoring at least 26 points in six straight games. Curry poured in 34-plus points three times during that stretch, and he reached double figures in assists on two occasions.

He racked up 28 points on 10 of 17 shooting in 33 minutes against Denver on Thursday, despite being questionable for the game at one point due to a sore shoulder. He did not seem to be bothered by the shoulder issue, going 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Curry has scored at least 20 points in nine straight games, averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists during that stretch.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green ($4,000 on DraftKings, $4,500 on FanDuel). He scored 15 points on an efficient 7 of 10 attempts in 30 minutes of action against New Orleans on Thursday. Green continues to play a key role for Dallas off the bench, as he added four rebounds and two steals in the win over the Pelicans.

He has scored in double figures in four of his last seven games, averaging 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists during that stretch. The Mavericks are going to be without leading scorer Luka Doncic (heel) on Saturday night, which opens up more scoring opportunities for players like Green. Third-leading scorer Spencer Dinwiddie (knee) is also questionable to play, so there is a possibility that Green becomes one of the top scoring options for Dallas in this game.

