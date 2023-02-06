The Dallas Mavericks may have made the biggest move of the NBA Trade Deadline before it even happened when they acquired Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith over the weekend. Irving isn't due to suit up for the Mavs until Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, but are there players from Dallas or Brooklyn that are worth dropping into NBA DFS lineups on Monday? The Nets are a depleted side at the moment, and they face the Clippers ahead of Dallas' date with them on Wednesday.

One player that should have added value in the NBA DFS player pool on Monday is Nets guard Edmond Sumner. Dinwiddie isn't likely to make his debut until Wednesday, which means Sumner should have the chance to improve upon the 29-point performance he delivered in his last start on Saturday against Washington. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Sunday, he highlighted Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Hernangomez scored 22 points with 16 rebounds and a block to return 50 points on DraftKings and 47.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, February 6

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Warriors guard Jordan Poole, who is listed at $6,200 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. Poole had a clunker of a night in his last game against Dallas on Saturday, with just three points on a 1-for-6 shooting night. He'll be looking to put that performance behind him and get going early against Oklahoma City on Monday.

When Golden State visited the Thunder last Monday, Poole scored 15 points and had four assists with a pair of steals. In the two games between then and Dallas, he averaged 20 points and hit 5-of-13 total 3-point attempts. With Stephen Curry (leg) out for the time being, Poole should be expected to take on a bigger offensive load. When Curry was out for 10 games with a shoulder injury earlier this season, Poole averaged 27.9 points and 4.1 assists over that stretch.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks forward Josh Green ($4,700 on DraftKings, $4,600 on FanDuel). With Dinwiddie no longer on the team, and Luka Doncic (heel) out, Green is in the midst of a short-term increase in usage. He started in his last game on Saturday against Golden State and finished with 12 points and four assists.

On Monday, the Mavericks are back in action against the Utah Jazz, who have been a generous Fantasy matchup against opposing shooting guards this season. Where two-guards have benefited most against Utah has been crashing the boards, and the position averages 6.6 rebounds per game versus the Jazz (sixth most in NBA). Green missed 19 games earlier this season with an elbow injury, but since his return, he has made nine appearances with two starts, averaged 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and shot 51.4% from the field.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, February 6

