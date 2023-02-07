With the NBA trade deadline scheduled for Thursday and the 2023 NBA All-Star Game less than two weeks away, it's a busy time for basketball fans. But NBA daily Fantasy players will have to laser in on the six-game NBA schedule for Tuesday night. Four of those games feature totals at Caesars Sportsbook of 235.5 points or more and no game ranges higher than 238 points, so you'll have plenty of options if you're looking to utilize an NBA DFS stacking strategy.

Devin Booker is expected to make his return after a five-week absence from a groin strain, and with the Suns nearing full strength, they could be a team to keep an eye on as you set your NBA DFS lineups.

On Monday, he highlighted Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Hardy had 29 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, scoring 44.5 points for a return of over 13x on DraftKings and 42.8 points for a return of over 11x on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, February 7

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who is listed at $11,600 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The two-time reigning NBA MVP is looking like a contender to make it three in a row as he enters Tuesday averaging a triple-double per game.

Jokic is scoring 24.8 points per game, grabbing 11.3 rebounds and dishing out 10.1 assists so far this season while also shooting a career-best 63.2% from the field. Jokic has 18 triple-doubles on the season and has also reached that mark in seven of the last eight games that he's played. That includes a 31-13-11 line when he was last active against the Timberwolves on Jan. 18.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram ($7,100 on DraftKings, $7,800 on FanDuel). The former No. 2 overall pick out of Duke and NBA all-star has averaged at least 20 points per game in each of his last three seasons, and now he's taking on an Atlanta defense that has allowed 120 points or more to seven of its last 10 opponents.

Ingram has missed 35 games this season due to multiple injuries but he's still averaging 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, and he's expected to be back in the lineup on Tuesday (probable with a toe injury). In the last two games that he's played, Ingram has 61 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 25 of 48 (52%) from the floor.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, February 7

