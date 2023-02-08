After putting together a surprising six-game win streak, the Washington Wizards have lost their last three games. But they have a chance to get back in the win column on Wednesday against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. Bradley Beal (foot) has missed the last two games and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) sat out on Monday, but the former appears to have a better chance to suit up against the Hornets, who give up the third-most points per game this season. Does their availability, or lack thereof, influence what you might do with your NBA DFS lineups?

In two games this season against Charlotte, Beal has averaged 29.5 points, six assists and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Washington forward Deni Avdija could be a name to keep in mind in the NBA DFS player pool, as he's come off the bench in two of his last four games to score at least 23 points. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Jokic put up his league-leading 19th triple-double of the season against Minnesota with 20 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds to return 67 points on DraftKings and 63.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, February 8

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who is listed at $10,300 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. Sabonis scored 17 points and dished out 10 assists in his last start on Monday against Houston. With that performance, he extended his current double-double streak to six games, and he's averaged 19.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists during that run.

The Kings take on the Rockets once again on Wednesday, and Sabonis should be expected to produce against the team with worst record in the NBA. Over their last 10 games, the Rockets have allowed opposing centers to make 68.9% of their shots within five feet of the basket (third highest rate in NBA) and 35.3% of their 3-point attempts. On Monday, five of Sabonis' 10 total attempts were within five feet of the hoop, and he made one of his two shots from downtown.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat swingman Tyler Herro ($7,500 on DraftKings, $7,300 on FanDuel). Herro scored 24 points to go with six assists and five rebounds in his last start on Saturday against Milwaukee. He has been particularly effective over his last four games, in which he has averaged 22.8 points, five assists, five rebounds and hit 42.4% of his 3-pointers.

On Wednesday, Miami is back in action against the Indiana Pacers, who have lost 12 of their last 15 games. Herro has already made three starts against the Pacers this season and averaged 21.7 points, 4.3 assists and four rebounds. Eleven of Herro's made baskets against the Pacers this season have come on assists (second most vs. all opponents), and the Pacers allow the opposition to take the sixth-most spot-up shots per game (25.6) and hit them at the sixth-highest rate (41.4%).

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, February 8

