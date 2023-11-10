Friday serves as the second day of games counting towards the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament, and the first day last Friday witnessed incredible performances from some of the top options in the NBA DFS player pool. Knicks guard Jalen Brunson led the way with 45 points with other stars such as Donovan Mitchell (38 points), Luka Doncic (34 points), Nikola Jokic (33 points) and Stephen Curry (30 points) also putting together strong games. Should daily Fantasy basketball players expect the league's best in action on Friday night to perform similarly for NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are some stars to consider when making NBA DFS picks on Friday. But to build a complete lineup, you'll need to find under-the-radar options to match with those stars, so who are some cheaper options to consider when forming an NBA DFS strategy? The Nets will be without Cameron Thomas (ankle) and Ben Simmons (hip), so could Brooklyn players such as Lonnie Walker IV or Dorian Finney-Smith provide value for NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Bucks power forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Antetokounmpo had 54 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, returning 71 points on DraftKings and 64.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, November 10

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is 76ers center Embiid, who is listed at $11,200 on DraftKings and $12,200 on FanDuel. Embiid, who led the NBA in scoring each of the last two seasons, is off to another strong scoring start averaging 31.7 points through seven games, the most in the NBA. He's adding 10.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists with a double-double in five straight games.

Embiid is coming off his first MVP season and is showing he's not satisfied with just one. The 7-foot center has one of the most dominant presences in the NBA in recent memory, showcasing his offensive and defensive force with 48 points on Monday, followed by four blocks on Wednesday. The 76ers play the Pistons, who have allowed at least 120 points in each of their last four games, and Embiid had 36 points and 11 rebounds in his last meeting with Detroit. Embiid's 36.3% usage rate leads the NBA, and he's worthy of his expensive price tag for NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Jazz guard Keyonte George ($4,700 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel). The No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is coming off his first career start and posted seven points and nine assists over 31 minutes on Wednesday. George averaged 15.3 points as a freshman at Baylor last year in more of a scoring role, but he's adjusted to playing as more of a passing guard in the NBA with at least four assists in three straight games.

The Jazz play the Grizzlies, who are 1-7 to start the season, on Friday. The Jazz started three guards on Wednesday playing without center Walker Kessler, who is also out Friday (elbow). Daily Fantasy basketball players can expect George to play more minutes in an expanded role without Kessler again, and against a struggling Grizzlies team, he comes with the price tag to fit in NBA DFS lineups with stars like Embiid. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, November 10

