After no Thanksgiving NBA games, 20 teams are back in action on Black Friday, with eight evening games composing the main slate NBA DFS player pool. All players are well-rested, with the likes of Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry being available as NBA DFS picks.

A low-cost but potentially high-reward player could be Santi Aldama of Memphis. The Grizzlies are decimated by injuries in their frontcourt, but Aldama has stepped up and averaged 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over his last four games. Slotting Aldama into Black Friday NBA DFS lineups could then allow you to roster multiple superstars. Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Hornets forward Miles Bridges as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Bridges had 33 points, 10 rebounds and two steals, returning 51 points on DraftKings and 48 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, November 24

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is listed at $11,000 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel. After making his first All-Star Game last season, Haliburton is clearly in the running to make an All-NBA team this season. He leads the league with 12.3 assists, to go along with 25.3 points and 4.0 rebounds, while knocking down 46.2% of his 3-point attempts.

Haliburton has logged at least 25 points and 15 assists in four of his last five games ahead of, perhaps, the most Fantasy-friendly matchup on Black Friday. Indiana faces Detroit, which has allowed the most NBA DFS points to point guards on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The Pacers play at the fastest pace in the NBA, while the Pistons have the second-most turnovers in the league, so that means even more possessions for an Indiana offense which already has no issues with scoring, ranking first in both points per game and offensive rating.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert ($6,900 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel). The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is coming off a complete stat line with 13 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and three assists on Wednesday versus Philadelphia. Gobert ranks in the top five of the NBA in rebounds per game (11.8), blocks per game (2.2) and double-doubles (10).

Minnesota takes on Sacramento on Friday, and the Kings have been a boon to Gobert's production over the last few years. The Frenchman has logged nine straight double-doubles versus the Kings, averaging 15.1 points, 15.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over that stretch. Gobert will also benefit from this game being in Minnesota as he's averaging more points and rebounds at home while shooting 67.3% at the Target Center compared to 48.2% on the road. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, November 24

