The beginning of the Victor Wembanyama era was limited due to foul trouble in his NBA debut. The 7-foot-4 center from France with the ability to dribble and shoot like a guard still flashed some brilliance over his 23 minutes with the Spurs though. He had 15 points, five rebounds and two steals, and Wembanyama returns to the court Friday against the Rockets. He is sure to be a popular selection from the NBA DFS player pool, but should you include him in your NBA DFS strategy?

The Rockets allowed 116 points to the Magic in their season opener, so should daily Fantasy basketball players expect a better performance from the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Friday? In an 11-game slate that includes players such as Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and Jimmy Butler in the NBA DFS player pool, how should you form a daily Fantasy basketball strategy with limited data on the 2023-24 season?

On Thursday, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was highlighted as one of the top picks in the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Antetokounmpo had 23 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks, returning 49.75 points on DraftKings and 48.1 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, October 27

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Warriors guard Chris Paul, who is listed at $6,600 on DraftKings and $8,100 on FanDuel. The 19-year veteran had 14 points, six rebounds and nine assists in his debut with the Warriors after being traded to Golden State from Washington after Paul was included in the deal to bring Bradley Beal to the Suns. The 12-time All-Star is at the stage in his career when he plays his best when able to rely on other great players and shooters like he has in Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Paul averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists over 59 games with the Suns last season. The Warriors played at the fastest pace in the NBA last season, and for a change in his career, Paul doesn't need to be the one setting the pace on every possession. He'll have more opportunities to create for himself without the ball in his hands but also find elite shooters to help his assists total as Golden State takes on Sacramento tonight. The Kings had the 12th-fastest pace in the NBA last season, and after playing in a slower offense last year with the Suns ranking in the bottom-third in pace, additional possessions translate to more opportunities for DFS points for Paul.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan ($5,000 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel). The No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists over 29 minutes in the season-opener. The 20-year-old averaged 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game over 26 minutes per game last season.

Sochan had a slow start to his NBA career in San Antonio but he picked up his production late in his rookie year. He averaged 16.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game over his final six games in March and looks to expand on his role in his sophomore campaign. Sochan scored at least 22 points in three of his final eight games last year, including 29 in one game, and he should play a significant role for a young Spurs team. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, October 27

