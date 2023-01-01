The New Year's Day NBA slate features just six teams in action but also some of the highest-profile players in the league. MVPs Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo will take the court, as will potential future MVPs in Jayson Tatum and Ja Morant. Loading up your NBA DFS lineups with stars is a tried and true formula, but you won't be able to roster every elite option on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings due to NBA DFS salary cap limitations.

Perhaps Sacramento sharpshooter Kevin Huerter would fit the bill after he's averaged 19.4 points with blistering 59-49-90 shooting splits over his last five games.

On Saturday, 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton had a complete stat line with 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, January 1

For Sunday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bucks forward Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $12,100 on DraftKings and $12,300 on FanDuel. The two-time MVP has been on an otherworldly run over his last six games, as four of them saw him go over 40 points. During this stretch, Antetokounmpo is averaging 38 points, 14.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per night.

His 32.1 PPG on the season is a career-high and it ranks third in the NBA. An appealing matchup against the Wizards on Sunday awaits as Antetokounmpo showed off his all-around abilities in his last two games versus Washington. First he had a 29-18-5 stat line against the Wizards and he then followed that up with a 30-point triple-double versus Washington. The Wizards have given up at least 100 points in 23 straight contests, so there will certainly be opportunities for Antetokounmpo to rack up lots of stats on New Year's Day.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Celtics guard Marcus Smart ($6,000 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel). Smart collected 17 points and nine assists in his last outing, which are both above his season averages. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year also had three rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot.

Boston visits Denver on Sunday, and the Nuggets are among the worst teams in the league at defending point guards. They've allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing PGs on DraftKings and the third-most on FanDuel. Denver just allowed De'Aaron Fox of Sacramento to have 31 points and a season-high of 13 assists on Wednesday, so look for Smart to become the latest point guard to take advantage of a suspect defense.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, January 1

