The longest win streak in the NBA belongs to the Memphis Grizzlies, who have won their last seven matchups and take on the San Antonio Spurs for the second time in as many games on Wednesday. Point guard Ja Morant (thigh) didn't play against the Spurs on Monday but isn't on the injury report for Wednesday. He scored 32 points with five assists in their first meeting between the two teams on November 9, so is he a no-brainer to plug into your NBA DFS lineups?

Just before tip-off in Memphis, the Minnesota Timberwolves go for their fifth-straight victory against a Detroit Pistons team that is coming off of a 31-point loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday. Forward Jaden McDaniels has been a productive option for Minnesota in the NBA DFS player pool, after he averaged 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and hit 46.2% of his 3-point attempts over his last four games. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Leonard scored 33 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals with four assists to return 60.75 points on DraftKings and 62.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, January 11

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $11,800 on DraftKings and $11,600 on FanDuel. Antetokounmpo bounced back from a season-low nine points against the Hornets last Friday with a 22-point, 10-rebound showing on Monday against the Knicks. Since getting the night off against Washington on New Year's Day, he's averaged 29 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists over his last four games.

On Wednesday, the Bucks visit the Atlanta Hawks, who Milwaukee has already played three times this season. In those matchups, Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and has three total steals with a block. The Hawks are still without their top rim-protector in Clint Capela (calf), so Antetokounpmo should be aggressive driving to the basket.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings F/C Domantas Sabonis ($10,600 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel). Sabonis just missed out on a triple-double in his last start on Monday against Orlando, when he finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. In the three games before that, he averaged 22 points with 13.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists.

The Kings are back in action on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, who they'll face for the first time. This season, Houston has allowed opposing centers to hit 66.9% of their attempts within five feet of the basket, where Sabonis does the majority of his work on offense. Additionally, the Rockets have the fourth-lowest box out rate in the NBA and have allowed opponents to snag a relatively high 52.7 rebounds per game over their last three.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, January 11

