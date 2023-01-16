Julius Randle is coming off a season-high 42-point performance on Sunday against the Pistons ahead of the Knicks' matchup with Pascal Siakam and the Raptors on Monday. The Knicks have already played the Raptors twice before, and in those games, Randle averaged 31 points, 12 rebounds and hit 42.9% of his 3-point attempts. Toronto is coming off a loss to Atlanta, in which it allowed Onyeka Okongwu to grab 13 rebounds and hit 5-of-10 shots from the field, so should you lock Randle into your NBA DFS lineups on Monday?

Elsewhere, Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson came one point shy of matching his season high in his last start on Saturday against Philadelphia, and he'll be back in action on Monday against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. Clarkson has averaged 25 points with 4.5 assists in two previous games against Minnesota this season, strengthening his case to be chosen in Monday's NBA DFS player pool. Before you make your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Sunday, he highlighted Kings PF/C Domantas Sabonis as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Sabonis scored 18 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and had eight assists to return 53 points on DraftKings and 49.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, January 16

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Heat center Bam Adebayo, who is listed at $8,700 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Adebayo scored 20 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and made two blocks in his last start on Saturday against the Bucks. Two nights before, also against Milwaukee, Adebayo returned from a missed game (wrist) to score 24 points, snag 12 boards and make two steals.

On Monday, Miami is at Atlanta, where Adebayo scored 32 points to go with eight rebounds and a block in the Heat's last game against the Hawks on November 27. The Hawks have been without center Clint Capela (calf) since December 27, and he is listed as questionable to make his return on Monday after missing the last 10 games. Over that stretch without Capela, the Hawks have allowed the most shot attempts by opposing centers within five feet of the rim (10.2 per game), and have seen the position hit 65.4% of them.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins ($6,600 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel). Wiggins scored 11 points and had five rebounds with three assists in his last start on Sunday against Chicago. Since missing 15 games due to an adductor injury and illness, Wiggins has averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals across four starts.

The Warriors are back in action at Washington on Monday, and Wiggins only faced the Wizards once last season, but he made the most of it. In that meeting, Wiggins hit 8-of-14 shots for 23 points and added a steal. Although he still appears to be shaking off some of the rust from his layoff, Wiggins has traditionally been strong in the second of back-to-back games and has averaged 20 points with 4.6 rebounds in those games throughout his career.

