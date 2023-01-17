Joel Embiid continues to be one of the most dominant players in the NBA, and last season's scoring leader will be back in action on Tuesday night as the 76ers take on the Clippers. Embiid has averaged 34.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game over his last five starts, and he'll be one of the more popular options in the NBA DFS player pool again tonight. However, affording his $11,300 price tag on DraftKings and $11,600 on FanDuel means that you'll have to find cheaper options to balance your NBA DFS lineups.

With Khris Middleton nursing a knee injury, Grayson Allen slides into the Milwaukee starting lineup and the sharpshooter is priced at below $5,000 on both sites. So, might he be a valuable addition to your NBA DFS roster with the Bucks hosting the Raptors, or are there better options available to free up salary cap space? Before you make your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Monday, he highlighted Heat center Bam Adebayo as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Adebayo had 20 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocked shots to return 55.75 points on DraftKings and 58.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, January 17

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, who is listed at $7,800 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel. The former Wichita State star made his first NBA all-star team last season and he's become a fixture in the Toronto starting lineup over the last four years.

VanVleet has played nearly 37 minutes a game during that span and is averaging 19.1 points, 6.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. And he's coming off a masterful performance against the Knicks on Monday, piling up 33 points, eight assists, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals to return over 60 points on both sites.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nets guard Kyrie Irving ($9,900 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel). The No. 1 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft is still operating at a high level in his 12th season and he's going to have to carry an even larger load than normal over the course of the next month.

Irving is averaging 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, but the Nets will be asking for more with Kevin Durant out for the next month because of an MCL sprain. On Tuesday, he'll match up with a Spurs squad that he hit up for 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting and eight rebounds in just under 29 minutes earlier this month.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, January 17

