The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Saturday as we hurdle towards next month's 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. One player who has a good chance of being there is Kings center Domantas Sabonis. The son of Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis has been stuffing stat sheets on a nightly basis, averaging 18.8 points, 12.6 rebounds (to lead the NBA) and 7.2 assists per game and he's coming off his fifth triple-double of the season on Friday night. So does that mean you should be plugging Sabonis back into your NBA DFS lineups on Saturday with the Kings taking on Joel Embiid and the 76ers?

James Harden will also be playing in that contest and he's another high-value option in the NBA DFS player pool as he comes off his third triple-double in his last seven games on Thursday. Harden is averaging 21.5 points, 11.2 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game so far this year and appears to be getting more and more comfortable in a role where he's the primary distributor and a secondary scorer. Before making any NBA DFS picks on Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Friday, he highlighted Nets guard Kyrie Irving as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Irving had 48 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals to return 83.75 points on DraftKings and 81.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, January 21

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, who is listed at $5,700 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel. Pacers starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton has been out with knee/elbow injuries the for the last 10 days and McConnell has been thrust into a much larger role in his absence.

Over his last six games (with Haliburton missing five of those contests), McConnell has played 25.1 minutes per game while averaging 14.5 points, 7.7 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest. Even with his price on the rise, expect McConnell to continue playing a significant part for Indiana and to make multi-category contributions in your NBA daily Fantasy lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards ($9,100 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel). Karl-Anthony Towns hasn't played for Minnesota since Nov. 28 because of a calf injury and Edwards has been the top scoring option for the Timberwolves in the 26 games since.

The former No. 1 overall pick is now in his third season and he's currently posting career highs in points per game (23.7), rebounds (6.0), assists (4.4), steals (1.7) and shooting percentage (45.4). And in the 26 games since Towns left the lineup, Edwards is averaging 24.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, January 21

