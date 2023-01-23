For over two seasons, Orlando Magic fans have awaited the return of Jonathan Isaac, after he's dealt with significant leg injuries and has been unable to play. After a few warmup games in the NBA G-League, he is reported to make his return on Monday against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. At one point, Isaac's potential was considered as high as anyone's in the league for what he brought to both ends of the floor, but is he worth considering as a high-upside player in NBA DFS lineups on Monday?

In three games with the Lakeland Magic, Isaac averaged 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 17.7 minutes played per outing. Malcolm Brogdon (personal) and Marcus Smart (ankle) are out for the game tonight in Boston, so Jaylen Brown could be the most valuable Celtics option in the NBA DFS player pool after he scored 50 total points with 18 rebounds, four blocks and four steals in back-to-back games versus Orlando in mid-December.

On Sunday, he highlighted Lakers superstar LeBron James as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: James scored 37 points, had 11 rebounds and two blocks to return 61.25 points on DraftKings and 58.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, January 23

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, who is listed at $9,300 on DraftKings and $8,900 on FanDuel. Edwards stuffed the stat sheet with a season-high 44 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in his last start on Saturday against Houston. Over his last 10 games, he has averaged 24.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and got off nearly 20 shots per outing.

Minnesota takes on the Rockets for the final time this season and the second time in as many games on Monday. Including the 44-point performance in his last start, Edwards has averaged 28 points, hit 46.4% of his 3-pointers, and held an offensive usage rate of 31.6% against Houston this season. Edwards has also come away with six total steals in those three previous matchups, and the Rockets allow the most steals to opposing shooting guards per game at 1.98.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan ($8,900 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). DeRozan came back after a three-game absence (quad) to score 26 points on a 9-of-18 shooting night. Over his last five starts overall, he has averaged 25.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals.

The Bulls host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, and in two previous games against them this season, DeRozan scored 62 total points, with 19 rebounds and 13 assists. Daily Fantasy players should expect DeRozan to light up the Hawks again with their recent form on defense. Over its last five games, Atlanta has allowed opposing forwards to hit 69.4% of their shots within five feet of the basket, and 56.8% of mid-range jumpers from 10-to-14 feet, where DeRozan has taken a quarter of his total shot attempts this season.

