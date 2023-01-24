Two teams who are fighting for all-important playoff positioning in the East will go head-to-head on Tuesday when the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat. Boston is the top seed in the conference but is trying to hold off the 76ers, Bucks and Nets for home-court advantage, while the Heat are currently in sixth with a one-game cushion over the Knicks to avoid the NBA play-in tournament. Jayson Tatum averaged 25.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists in a seven-game playoff series against Miami last season and that will likely make him a popular option for NBA DFS lineups.

The same goes for Jimmy Butler, who averaged 25.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals in that same Eastern Conference Finals series. Both are expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday, so how much exposure should you have in your NBA DFS rosters to them, and who else in the NBA DFS player pool should you be targeting? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, he highlighted Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Edwards had 31 points, five assists, four steals, three rebounds and a blocked shot to return 52.25 points on DraftKings and 51.1 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, January 24

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, who is listed at $8,200 on DraftKings and $8,100 on FanDuel. Having averaged at least 20 points per game in each of his last seven seasons, McCollum has established himself as a high-level NBA scorer during this career.

However, with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram battling injuries throughout the season, McCollum has been asked to carry the team at times both as a scorer and distributor. He's averaging 21.1 points per game so far, and his 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per night are both career highs. And over his last 22 games, he's averaging 25.0 points while shooting an impressive 43.8% from the 3-point line.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks guard Luka Doncic ($12,600 on DraftKings and $11,900 on FanDuel). It's been an up-and-down season on the whole for Dallas at 25-23 but Doncic is seemingly willing it into the playoffs at times. He had an eight-day stretch to end 2022 where he had three 50-point outings, including a 60-21-10 triple-double, and his 32 games with 30 or more points lead the NBA.

Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game, and he's had 25 double-doubles and 10 triple-doubles this season. Now he'll take on a Wizards squad that just traded away Rui Hachimura and that will be without Kristaps Porzingis (ankle). Expect Doncic to spend a lot of time playing with his back to the basket on Tuesday and to put in another big performance at home, where his plus/minus jumps from -1.4 to +8.2.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, January 24

