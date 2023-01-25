Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers are 3-7 in their last 10 games and are quickly fading in the Eastern Conference. On Wednesday, they take on Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic, who are coming off their third win against Boston this season, and the return of Jonathan Isaac after more than two years due to multiple leg injuries. Isaac scored 10 points and had three rebounds with two steals in just under 10 minutes of action on Monday, so should you consider him or any other Magic stars for your NBA DFS lineups?

Banchero scored 23 points and hit 3-of-5 3-pointers against Boston with five rebounds. Meanwhile, the Pacers have allowed opposing forwards to take the sixth-most attempts within five feet of the basket (19.6) and hit 41% of their threes over the last 10 games. Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool won't feature Tyrese Haliburton (elbow), but Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin averaged 17 points and 4.5 rebounds against the Magic in two previous meetings and has scored 49 total points over his last two games. Before you make your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic scored 41 points and finished with 15 rebounds and six assists to return 70.75 points on DraftKings and 58 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, January 25

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Rockets center Alperen Sengun, who is listed at $8,700 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel. In his last start on Monday against Minnesota, Sengun finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Prior to that, he had three consecutive double-doubles against the Lakers, Hornets and Timberwolves, and averaged 25.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, and shot 73.8% from the field.

On Wednesday, the Rockets host the Washington Wizards, who come in on a three-game winning streak. However, over those last three games, the Wizards have allowed the second-most points in the paint per game (58.7). The vast majority of Sengun's attempts this season have come within the painted area, so he should be expected to continue his recent production.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pacers guard T.J. McConnell ($6,000 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel). In McConnell's second start of the season on Tuesday, he scored 20 points and finished with 10 assists and three steals against Chicago. In his first start on Saturday against Phoenix, he put up a triple-double on 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

In two previous appearances against Orlando this year, McConnell averaged 10.5 points, 8.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game. The Magic have been one of the most generous Fantasy defenses when it comes to allowing opposing point guards to pick out assists, which happens 9.3 times per game (4th most in NBA). Additionally, over a third of McConnell's shots this season have come within five feet of the hoop, and the Magic have allowed opposing guards to hit such shots at the fourth-highest rate amongst all teams (69.5%).

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, January 25

