As we near the NBA All-Star break in Salt Lake City next month, several of the league's top stars are continuing to put in an incredible effort in order to be recognized as one of the best in the game. After four seasons in Chicago and one season in Cleveland where he was nothing more than a capable starter, Lauri Markkanen has exploded as one of the year's biggest surprises in his first season with the Jazz. Markkanen is averaging 24.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting 51.9% from the floor and 43% from the 3-point line.

Markkanen has become a fixture in NBA DFS lineups and he's been on an absolute tear of late as he looks to represent his new team next month. Markkanen has averaged 29.3 points and 9.4 rebounds over his last 16 games

On Friday, he highlighted Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Antetokounmpo produced 41 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to return 70.5 points on DraftKings and 68.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, January 28

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Rockets center Alperen Sengun, who is listed at $8,800 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel. The 20-year-old Turkish center is quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young big men in the NBA in his second season.

After averaging 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over 20.7 minutes per game as a rookie, he's now averaging 15.5 points and 8.9 rebounds as he plays 28.5 minutes per night. He's also an extremely capable passer, averaging 3.6 assists per game, and he's been even better recently. Over his last 11 games, Sengun has been putting up 18.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game with two triple-doubles during that span.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie ($7,400 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). The ninth-year veteran is a proven scorer and he's having the most efficient shooting season of his career, shooting a career-best 46.4% from the floor and 40.7% from the 3-point line while averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 assists per game.

Dinwiddie had 36 points, nine assists and six rebounds on Thursday without Luka Doncic in the lineup and the MVP candidate is expected out again on Saturday against the Jazz with a left ankle injury. Dallas' second-leading scorer Christian Wood is also out with a thumb injury, leaving Dinwiddie as the top scoring option and distributor for the Mavericks' offense.

