Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the first time this season on Monday. Gilgeous-Alexander is always a top NBA DFS pick for NBA DFS lineups, but against a high-scoring opponent like Golden State, he should be looking to bring it at home. SGA takes the third-most shot attempts per game in the paint of any NBA player (6.7), while the Warriors allow opponents to take the most shots in the paint per contest (25.1) and hit them at the second-highest rate (49.1%).

A less-obvious name on the Thunder that could also capitalize on that trend is Aaron Wiggins, who should make a second consecutive start with Luguentz Dort out (hamstring). Wiggins could have added value in the NBA DFS player pool, as all but one 2-point field goal attempt he's made this season has come in the painted area. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Sunday, he highlighted Grizzlies guard Ja Morant as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Morant posted his second consecutive triple-double, with 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds against the Pacers to return 72 points on DraftKings and 68.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, who is listed at $10,800 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel. Irving scored 32 points to go with nine assists, six rebounds and two steals in his last start on Saturday against New York. Over his last six starts, he has scored at least 30 points in every game and has 14 total steals.

On Monday, the Nets host the Los Angeles Lakers, who have lost two of their last three games, and will be without LeBron James (hamstring). In two of the last three games Los Angeles played without James, Denver point guard Jamal Murray scored 34 points and Phoenix guard Chris Paul finished with 28 points and eight assists. In two starts against Pacific Division teams this season, Irving has averaged 34 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and hit 46.7% of his 3-point attempts.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Irving with Brooklyn center Nicolas Claxton ($8,100 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel). Claxton finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds in his last start against the Knicks. In his five starts ahead of Saturday's matchup, he averaged 23.2 points, 11 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) will also be held out on Monday, clearing the path for Claxton to step up and make plays. Thomas Bryant has maintained his role in the starting lineup for the Lakers after Davis made his return, but his production has slowed from the level it was at from late December and early January. Meanwhile, Claxton leads the league in field goal percentage (74.7%) and should be poised to keep things going at home on Monday.

