The Indiana Pacers have won six of their last seven games, but have a tough matchup on the road on Wednesday against a Philadelphia 76ers team that has won 10 of its last 12 games. Now that players like James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are back in the fold for Philadelphia, Indiana is going to need center Myles Turner to continue his strong run of play. Over his last three games, Turner has averaged 22 points with 8.3 rebounds and three blocks, but should you consider him over a center like Joel Embiid in your NBA DFS lineups?

Embiid is coming off of a 42-point performance in his last start against New Orleans on Monday in a game where Harden scored 27 and Maxey scored 12 off the bench. Turner didn't play in the first meeting between the two teams this season, but Harden finished with 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, bolstering his case as a top choice in Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool. Before you make your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Jazz guard Mike Conley in his NBA DFS player pool for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Conley scored 18 points and had seven assists with three steals to return 36.25 points on DraftKings and 37.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, January 4

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Warriors guard Jordan Poole, who is listed at $8,300 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel. Poole finished with 28 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in his last start on Monday against Atlanta. He will be the focal point of the Warriors offense once again on Wednesday against Detroit, as Golden State is just inundated with injuries.

Steph Curry (shoulder) remains out, as does Andrew Wiggins (illness), and the team has also ruled out Jonathan Kuminga (foot) and James Wiseman (ankle) for Wednesday's game. Meanwhile, Poole has had a usage rate of at least 40% in two of his last three games. When the Warriors faced the Pistons in Detroit earlier this season, Poole scored 30 points to go with four assists and two steals.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Knicks guard Jalen Brunson ($7,000 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel). Brunson returned after a three-game absence due to a hip injury on Monday against Phoenix and had 24 points in addition to six assists and four rebounds. In the five games before his injury, he averaged 18.6 points with eight assists and hit 42.1% of his 3-point attempts.

New York takes on the San Antonio Spurs for the second time in four games on Wednesday, but Brunson's hip kept him out of last Thursday's 122-115 loss. Fantasy players should still be bullish on his potential against the Spurs, however, after he played against them four times last season while with Dallas. In those games, he averaged 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and four assists while shooting 40.9% from beyond the 3-point line.

