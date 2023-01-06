The Brooklyn Nets impressive recent 12-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls, and on Friday, Brooklyn has another difficult matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pels aren't running at full strength, as Brandon Ingram (toe) has been out since the end of November, and Zion Williamson picked up a hamstring injury against Philadelphia on Monday. Even without them, there are still plenty of stars available in the game for NBA DFS lineups like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have won three of their last five games, and Patrick Williams broke out for a season-high 22 points against Brooklyn. He only scored nine points against Philadelphia earlier this season, the Bulls' opponent on Friday, and even without an injured Joel Embiid (foot), the NBA DFS player pool features a number of 76ers led by James Harden. Before making any NBA DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday, he highlighted Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in his top NBA DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Clarkson scored 19 points and had five assists, four rebounds and two steals to return 36 points on DraftKings and 35.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, January 6

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $12,000 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Antetokounmpo is designated as probable with a knee injury and he has a great matchup against Charlotte on Friday. He sat out of Milwaukee's last meeting with the Hornets this season, but in four games against them last year, he averaged 33.8 points, 13.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Antetokounmpo is coming off of a 30-point, 21-rebound performance against the Raptors on Wednesday, and before that, he dropped 55 points against Washington on Tuesday. Since December 19, Antetokounmpo has scored at least 40 points in five-of-eight starts. That could mean big things for those that roll with him on Friday, after the Hornets have lost five of their last six games and gave up an average of 120.3 points per game during that stretch.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Wizards F/C Kristaps Porzingis ($9,600 on DraftKings and $9,300 FanDuel). Porzingis scored 22 points to go with nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in his last start on Tuesday against Milwaukee. Over his last five games, he averaged 24 points, 8.6 rebounds and hit 37% of his 3-point attempts.

On Friday, the Wizards visit Oklahoma City, who have lost three of their last four games. Working in Porzingis' favor are the frontcourt injuries that the Thunder have been dealing with. Oklahoma City had already been without Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) and Aleksej Pokusevski (leg), but now Jaylin Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday as well.

