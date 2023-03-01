After being out since mid-January, Kevin Durant (probable) is expected to return tonight and make his Suns debut. Phoenix takes on Charlotte, so just as Durant is poised to return as an active body in the NBA DFS player pool, LaMelo Ball (ankle) is now inactive in the NBA DFS player pool. Daily Fantasy basketball owners will likely be eager to insert Durant into NBA DFS lineups, but the smarter move could be to instead look up and down Charlotte's roster for potential value.

Durant is unlikely to play 30-plus minutes off the bat and will need time to get acclimated to his new teammates. Meanwhile, the Hornets have a sizeable hole in their lineup as Ball was the focal point. Should your NBA DFS strategy turn to someone like Terry Rozier or Dennis Smith Jr. to return more on investment than Durant will? Before making any NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Horton-Tucker had 16 points, three assists, three rebounds, three blocks and a steal to return 29.75 points on DraftKings and 29.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, March 1

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Thunder forward Jalen Williams, who is listed at $6,200 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The 12th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has had a successful rookie year that's gotten even better as the season has gone on. Williams tied a career-high with 27 points in his last game on Tuesday, to go along with six boards and two assists.

Williams' offensive explosion coincided with the Thunder being without their best player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (protocols). Gilgeous-Alexander is expected out again on Wednesday, and Williams also had 27 points when the star guard was out for a game in late November. Over his last three games, Williams has averaged 21.3 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals, so he's providing similar production as Gilgeous-Alexander normally would but at a much cheaper price.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt ($4,900 on DraftKings and $5,900 on FanDuel). The Kentucky product is looking at an increased role with LeBron James out, and Vanderbilt has averaged 9.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals over his last two starts.

The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back, but Vanderbilt's young legs thrive in these situations. His averages are better across the board with no rest compared to any days of rest. Additionally, Vanderbilt filled up the stat sheet when he last saw tonight's opponent in Oklahoma City. He has yet to face it this season, but last season Vanderbilt averaged 6.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in three games against OKC.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, March 1

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.