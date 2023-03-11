Saturday night's primetime showdown between Golden State and Milwaukee will feature plenty of firepower in the NBA DFS player pool. Steph Curry leads the Warriors with 29.6 points, 6.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.2 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo has missed the last two games with a hand injury and is questionable to play on Saturday night, though. Should you be avoiding him with your NBA DFS picks on Saturday?

Another game with star power will take place in Phoenix on Saturday night when the Suns host the Kings. Devin Booker leads Phoenix with 27.6 points per game and will be asked to do more with Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined, so should you be adding him to your NBA DFS lineups? Before making any NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Dinwiddie had 29 points, 11 assists, three rebounds and one steal, returning 53.7 points on DraftKings and 51.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, March 11

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Mavericks center Christian Wood ($5,400 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel). Wood has been one of the most consistent players to include in NBA DFS lineups, reaching double figures in 10 of his last 11 games. He had 15 points and eight rebounds in 26 minutes against New Orleans on Wednesday, marking his most minutes in a game since mid-January.

Wood scored nine points on 4 of 7 shooting in the second quarter of that game, grabbing four rebounds as well. He was charged with four fouls in the fourth quarter alone, capping his production after the hot start to the contest. Wood is averaging 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in March, and he should continue to get additional playing time as the Mavericks work around several injuries.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes utilizing Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. ($5,300 on DraftKings, $5,600 on FanDuel). Dallas' injury issues have created value on Hardaway Jr. in the NBA DFS player pool as well. The veteran guard played 40 minutes in New Orleans earlier this week, scoring 17 points, dishing out five assists and grabbing two rebounds.

He has played 30-plus minutes in three straight games, averaging more than 20 points per game during that stretch. Hardaway knocked down three triples in the fourth quarter against the Pelicans, stepping up as a secondary scoring option behind Kyrie Irving with Luka Doncic sidelined. Irving could miss Saturday's game along with Doncic, which would raise Hardaway's ceiling tremendously.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, March 11

