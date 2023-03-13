A key Western Conference contest that could determine positioning for the 2023 NBA playoffs takes place on Monday night as the current 4-seed Phoenix Suns visit the sixth-seeded Golden State Warriors. The game will also be popular amongst daily Fantasy basketball players with the likes of Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul as part of the NBA DFS player pool. Curry hasn't missed a beat since returning from his leg injury, while the three Suns are doing their best to keep Phoenix afloat until Kevin Durant returns.

You could do much worse than forming an NBA DFS stack with two of the three as Paul and Ayton both logged double-doubles in their last game, while Booker had 28 points. And with Golden State having the 25th-ranked scoring defense, is fitting all three Suns into your NBA DFS lineups a realistic option?

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Pelicans guard CJ McCollum as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: McCollum had 22 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, and a steal, returning 48.75 points on DraftKings and 44.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, March 13

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Kings center Domantas Sabonis ($9,800 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). Sabonis' streak of 11 straight double-doubles came to an end in his last game on Saturday, but he still contributed 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. For the season, the three-time All-Star leads the NBA in both double-doubles (53) and rebounds per game (12.3).

Sacramento hosts Milwaukee on Monday, and Sabonis posted a 23-12-7 stat line in his previous game against the Bucks this season. He also shot 9 of 11 (81.8%) from the floor in that contest, which came with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup. The two-time MVP has missed the last three games and is questionable for Monday, and his absence would only further boost Sabonis' Fantasy outlook.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pistons guard Killian Hayes ($5,700 on DraftKings, $6,400 on FanDuel). Six of Detroit's top seven scorers are being held out of Monday's game, and Hayes has taken advantage of those absences in recent games. He's coming off a game with 17 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and two steals, with that 13-assist outing being a career best.

That game was against the Indiana Pacers in the first of consecutive matchups with Indiana as the two will square off again tonight. Hayes logged 37 minutes and should see a similar workload on Monday given Detroit's inactives. The former No. 7 overall pick has shown his worth when playing 30-plus minutes as he's averaging 14.4 points, 8.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in the 26 games he's played at least 30 minutes.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, March 13

