Golden State has lost 10 consecutive road games and has a 7-28 record in its 35 games away from home this season heading into Saturday night's road game in Memphis. The Warriors are facing one of the league's best defenses as well, so should you be avoiding their stars with your NBA DFS picks? Stephen Curry is coming off a pair of outstanding road games though, pouring in 50 points against the Clippers and 31 points against the Hawks. He is also one of the most expensive options in the NBA DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Curry will get some help when veteran Draymond Green returns from a one-game absence due to an automatic suspension for picking up his 16th technical foul of the year. Green has been held to single digits in each of his last three games, but is he worth including in your NBA DFS lineups? Before making any NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, McClure highlighted 76ers center Joel Embiid as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Embiid had 38 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, returning 69.75 points on DraftKings and 70.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Saturday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, March 18

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones ($6,900 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel). He is coming off his best performance of the season, posting a triple double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Jones has reached double figures in scoring in seven straight games, along with dishing out at least 10 assists in four of those games.

He has thrived as a starter with Ja Morant sidelined due to a suspension, averaging 16.7 points, 7.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds during that span. Jones is facing a Golden State defense that is No. 25 in the NBA in points allowed per game (117.9). He continues to be undervalued due to Morant's suspension, and this is an ideal matchup for him against a struggling defense.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies SG/SF Desmond Bane ($7,400 on DraftKings, $8,400 on FanDuel). He has been one of the most consistent scoring options on the team, especially with Morant sidelined. Bane scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out seven assists and recorded three steals in the win at San Antonio on Friday night.

He needed 22 shots to score 21 points, but his increased volume is one reason to include him in NBA DFS lineups on Saturday. Bane has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games, averaging 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in March. He is facing one of the league's worst defenses that has been particularly bad on the road, making Bane a strong pick in the NBA DFS player pool.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, March 18

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.