After a nine-game slate on Wednesday, Thursday's NBA schedule has just four games, meaning the NBA DFS player pool isn't quite as deep. But the lack of quantity is somewhat offset by the high-quality options available. Daily Fantasy basketball owners particularly have a bevy of NBA DFS stacks at their disposal with Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis going for the Wizards against the Raptors, while Kawhi Leonard and Paul George lead the Clippers versus the Warriors.

Outside of those big names, a cheaper pick that could factor into your NBA DFS strategy is Devin Vassell of San Antonio. He's probable to return after missing the last 25 games, and his 19.4 points per game could certainly be utilized on a Spurs team that ranks 25th in scoring. Before making any NBA DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Wednesday, he highlighted Thunder forward Jalen Williams as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Williams had 24 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and two steals to return 44 points on DraftKings and 43.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, March 2

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who is listed at $11,900 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel. Doncic is coming off his best game since the Mavs acquired Kyrie Irving prior to the NBA All-Star break. On Tuesday, Doncic had 39 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists.

For the season, Doncic is leading the NBA with 33.2 points per game, while his 8.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.5 steals are all above his career averages. He's also been more efficient since Irving joined the lineup as he's made at least 50% of his field goal attempts in four of the five games alongside the former Net. The Mavs will take on the Sixers for the first time this season on Thursday, but Doncic averaged a triple-double against Philly last year with 25.0 points, 12.5 assists and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Raptors guard Fred VanVleet ($8,400 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel). VanVleet struggled in his first game back since missing three contests due to personal matters, but he had been on quite a run before the absence. Over his previous eight games, VanVleet averaged 22.9 points, 7.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

VanVleet will face the Wizards for the first time this season on Thursday but he didn't disappoint in visits to the nation's capital last year. Across two games, he averaged 27 points and nine assists while knocking down over 40% of his 3-point attempts. Washington just allowed another point guard in Trae Young to post 31 points and seven assists against it on Tuesday, so you can see why McClure is high on VanVleet for Thursday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, March 2

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.