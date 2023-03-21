The 2022-23 NBA season is winding down but daily Fantasy basketball players still have nightly opportunities to win big in NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. On Tuesday, there are six games on the NBA schedule, and if targeting the highest totals is a part of your NBA DFS strategy, you'll want to keep close tabs on Celtics vs. Kings. The over/under in that game is 239.5 and stars like Jaylen Brown, Domantas Sabonis, Jayson Tatum and De'Aaron Fox are all capable of putting up massive numbers.

However, affording players of that ilk requires that you make sacrifices elsewhere in your NBA DFS lineups, and this is a time of the year when there is lots of value to be found. With teams actively tanking and others in more comfortable positions choosing to rest key starters for the 2023 NBA Playoffs, there are a number of low-cost options stepping into sizable roles in the NBA DFS player pool.

On Monday, McClure highlighted 76ers center Joel Embiid as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Embiid finished with 37 points, 16 rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocked shots, returning 65.5 points on DraftKings and 64.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, March 21

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Pistons guard Jaden Ivey ($6,700 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel). The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is enjoying a strong rookie season, averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds over his first 64 games.

And with Cade Cunningham (shin) out for the season, Ivey has taken on a more active role as a distributor and ball-handler. Ivey is averaging 6.6 assists per game in the month of March and he's managed three points-assists double-doubles in the last eight games that he's played in.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram ($8,600 on DraftKings, $8,500 on FanDuel). The NBA's Most Improved Player in 2019-20 and former All-Star has averaged at least 22.7 points per game in each of his four seasons in New Orleans thus far.

He'll enter Tuesday's contest averaging 23.2 points, 5.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game. Over his last three games, Ingram is averaging 26.3 points, 7.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds, and he's got a strong matchup against a Spurs squad that has eight players listed on the injury report for Tuesday night.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, March 21

