The 2022-23 NBA season continues with 10 games on Wednesday, and while a deep NBA DFS player pool is nice for variance, it can also make for difficult decisions as you set your NBA DFS lineups. At point guard in particular, the options are seemingly endless with stars like Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard and James Harden all expected to suit up along with mid-level options like Chris Paul, Jalen Brunson and Jamal Murray, to name a few. So which of those PGs have the best matchups on Wednesday, and which should you be avoiding?

Frontcourt options include Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis, but no matter where you're spending your NBA DFS salary cap space, you've always got to find more affordable options to help balance your lineups. So, who are some of those cheaper alternatives set to play big minutes on Wednesday that could provide you some upside? Before making any NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Hawks guard Trae Young as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Young finished with 30 points, 12 assists and three rebounds, returning 53.25 points on DraftKings and 48.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, March 22

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Grizzlies PF/C Santi Aldama ($4,200 on DraftKings and $4,700 on FanDuel). The 22-year-old Spaniard was a former first-round pick and he's been an important part of the Memphis rotation this season as a stretch big.

Aldama is averaging 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds over 22.0 minutes per game this season, but he's coming off a massive performance in an expanded role on Monday night. Aldama played just under 28 minutes in a win over the Mavericks and finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and two assists to top the 40-point mark on both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ($11,500 on DraftKings, $11,900 on FanDuel). The back-to-back reigning NBA MVP is a contender to win the award yet again, and he's coming off his 28th triple-double of the season on Sunday night against the Nets.

Jokic is averaging 24.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game so far this season, and he's shooting a career-best 63.4% from the floor. And the last time he faced the Wizards on Dec. 14 earlier this season, Jokic went 17 for 20 from the floor and finished with 43 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, March 22

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.