Ja Morant didn't miss a beat in his return to play following a nine-game absence as he had 17 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals on Wednesday. That came in just 24 minutes, and with a minutes increase expected on Friday, should Morant be inserted back into NBA DFS lineups? Memphis finishes a back-to-back set with the Rockets, who have been highly favorable to opposing point guards as NBA DFS picks by allowing the most Fantasy points on both DraftKings and FanDuel to the position.

As for the Rockets, they have their own dynamic guard in Jalen Green, who has averaged 25.4 points per game over his last 10. Should you look at both backcourts in Grizzlies vs. Rockets when crafting your NBA DFS strategy? Before making any NBA DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Leonard finished with 32 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals, returning 57 points on DraftKings and 58.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, March 24

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,500 on DraftKings and $11,700 on FanDuel). The two-time MVP continues to make this year's MVP chase a three-player race alongside Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. In his last game, Antetokounmpo posted a 31-14 stat line despite playing less than half the game.

For the season, he is averaging a career-best 31.2 points per game, to go along with 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Khris Middleton (knee) is out on Friday, so look for Antetokounmpo to be even more aggressive in looking for his shot. And he has the right opponent to do that against as the Utah Jazz already appear to be looking forward to next season as they are sitting their top three scorers in Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton. Thus, Antetokounmpo should feast off an undermanned side.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Hornets PF/C P.J. Washington ($5,900 on DraftKings, $6,400 on FanDuel). Washington is coming off an 18-point showing on Thursday and has reached double-figures in seven of the last eight games.

Charlotte takes on Dallas on Friday, and in his last game against the Mavericks -- which came last season -- Washington scored 21 points against a defense that finished second in points allowed per game. This year, Dallas has plummeted to 15th in points allowed and was just victimized by the opposing power forwards in a loss to Golden State. On Wednesday, the Mavs allowed Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga to combine for 36 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, five steals and four blocks, so Washington's arrow is pointing up for Friday.

