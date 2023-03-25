There is plenty of star power to choose from in the NBA DFS player pool on Saturday, as some of the league's best teams are in action. Western Conference-leading Denver plays host to Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee, setting up a showdown between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. Antetokounmpo is averaging more than 31 points and 11 rebounds per game, while Jokic is nearly averaging a triple double. They are both expensive options on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel though, so should you be including them in your NBA DFS lineups on Saturday?

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid is also playing tonight, facing Phoenix shooting guard Devin Booker in another critical matchup. Embiid had 46 points, nine rebounds and eight assists against Golden State on Friday after missing the second half of Wednesday's win in Chicago. Before making any NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Antetokounmpo as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Antetokounmpo finished with 24 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals, returning 52 points on DraftKings and 49.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, March 25

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Kings center Domantas Sabonis ($10,200 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel). He dominated the paint against Phoenix on Friday, finishing with 27 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 38 minutes. Sabonis was an efficient 10 of 15 from the floor to go along with a 7 of 8 mark from the charity stripe.

He is nearly averaging a triple-double this season, posting 19.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Sabonis notched a triple-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in a loss to Boston on Tuesday, which was his fifth triple-double over his last nine appearances. He is facing a struggling Utah defense that ranks in the bottom third of the league in points allowed per game.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray ($7,600 on DraftKings, $7,700 on FanDuel). Jokic is going to command plenty of attention from Milwaukee's defense on Saturday night, giving Murray a chance to step up as the primary scoring option. The fifth-year point guard is averaging 20.1 points, 6.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Murray had back-to-back 25-point games against the Knicks and Nets last weekend before finishing with 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds against Washington on Wednesday. He is averaging 8.2 assists per game over his last five contests, and he has hit 12 of his last 17 3-pointers. His recent uptick in assists and outside shooting has come at the perfect time for NBA DFS players.

