Since returning from a leg injury that cost him 11 games earlier this year, Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been locked in. The two-time NBA MVP has been averaging 30.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game over the 11 contests since his return. He's also shooting 51.5% from the floor and 43.1% from the 3-point line. He's been an enormous asset to NBA daily Fantasy players and he'll be a popular option for NBA DFS lineups on Sunday night against a Timberwolves squad that ranks 20th in points allowed per game (116.3).

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Nuggets guard Jamal Murray as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Murray had 26 points, nine rebounds, six assists and a blocked shot, returning 50 points on DraftKings and 46.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe ($5,900 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel). The No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is still over two months shy of his 20th birthday, but he's already proving himself as a scorer at this level.

Sharpe moved into the starting lineup two games ago and he's been thriving in the expanded role, scoring 24 points in each game and also registering 13 rebounds, five assists, four steals and a blocked shot. He's played at least 38 minutes in both of those contests and should be in line for another large share of minutes with Damian Lillard (knee) and Anfernee Simons (foot) out on Sunday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie ($8,300 on DraftKings, $8,200 on FanDuel). The ninth-year veteran is a proven scorer but he's been taking on a bigger role as a distributor since the trade that sent him back to Brooklyn, where he spent five seasons of his career.

Dinwiddie is averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game since rejoining the Nets and he's managed a double-double in five of his last eight contests. Dinwiddie is averaging 11.0 assists per game during that eight-game span and consistency in that category has helped buoy a string of strong NBA DFS performances.

