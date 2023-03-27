76ers center Joel Embiid is once again in the thick of the NBA MVP race as he enters Monday's action averaging 33.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. Even more important, Philadelphia has been looking like a true title contender of late as Embiid and James Harden have started to find their rhythm as a duo in the second half of the season. That pair has been a popular option for NBA daily Fantasy players who look to use NBA DFS stacks, and they'll likely see high ownership levels on Monday against the Nuggets.

But getting stars like Embiid and Harden or even Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray on the other side into your NBA DFS lineups will require sacrifices elsewhere. So, who are some of the more affordable options in the NBA DFS player pool so that you can take some big swings on NBA superstars?

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Celtics wing Jaylen Brown as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Brown had 41 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal against the Spurs, returning 63.75 points on DraftKings and 59.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, March 27

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Trail Blazers center Drew Eubanks ($4,300 on DraftKings and $5,200 on FanDuel). The Oregon State product is in his fifth NBA season and he's started all 72 games that he's played for the Trail Blazers so far this season.

Eubanks is averaging 6.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game but he's seen an uptick in playing time the last couple games, and he's been more productive as a result. He's playing just under 29 minutes in his last two games and is averaging 9.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving ($9,800 on DraftKings, $9,400 on FanDuel). Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game this season, and his numbers since joining the Mavericks closely mimic his season-long production (27.0/5.9/5.3).

Now he'll match up with a Pacers defense that ranks 27th in points allowed per game (118.6) and 25th in defensive rating (117.2). And Irving will be the main attraction in the lineup with Luka Doncic suspended for picking up his 16th technical foul on Sunday. Additionally, it's looking like it could be a load management day for Indiana with Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton questionable.

