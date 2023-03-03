Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson have been popular NBA DFS picks this season, but daily Fantasy basketball players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their NBA DFS strategy for Friday's 10-game slate. Randle, who's among the highest priced power forwards on both DraftKings and FanDuel, is coming off a 21 point, eight rebound and eight assist performance against the Nets. Brunson, whose NBA DFS price is $8,600 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel, also had a big game against Brooklyn, recording 39 points, six assists and five rebounds. However, rostering both Brunson and Randle isn't a no-brainer with the Knicks squaring off against the Miami Heat on Friday, a team that's giving up just 108.6 points per game, the second-lowest total in the NBA.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Mavericks guard Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic finished with 42 points, 12 assists and four rebounds in Dallas' victory over the 76ers, returning 69.5 points on DraftKings and 62.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, March 3

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Hornets guard Terry Rozier, who is listed at $7,700 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. Rozier has been a consistent contributor for the Hornets this season, averaging 21.4 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. He recorded 20 points, six rebounds and five assists despite the Hornets scoring just 91 points against the Suns on Wednesday.

Rozier has also been effective from 3-point range in his most recent outings, knocking down three or more shots from deep in three of his last five contests. He knocked down 60% of his 3-point attempts in his last meeting against the Magic, finishing with 24 points, six assists and three rebounds on Feb. 5. Rozier is a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your NBA DFS lineups on Friday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen at $9,600 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel. Markkanen has recorded a double-double in three of his last four outings, which includes finishing with 43 points and 10 rebounds in his last meeting against the Thunder.

Markkanen is averaging 25.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, and he's knocking down 51.2% of his field goals this season. Markkanen and the Jazz get a mouthwatering matchup against Oklahoma City yet again on Friday. The Thunder have given up at least 120 points in each of their last five games, one of the main reasons why McClure is so high on Markkanen tonight.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, March 3

