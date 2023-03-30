The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Thursday, but with only two games on the NBA schedule, daily Fantasy basketball players will have to get creative to ensure their NBA DFS lineups have variance. The NBA DFS slate will feature Celtics vs. Bucks in a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff, and then the nightcap will be Nuggets vs. Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET. But with the top two teams in the East going head-to-head and the No. 1 seed in the West taking on another playoff contender, there are still plenty of intriguing options in the NBA DFS player pool.

Nikola Jokic is the two-time reigning NBA MVP and he's coming off a 25-17-12 performance against the 76ers on Monday that earned his owners 71.25 points on DraftKings and 66.4 points on FanDuel. So, is Jokic a must-roster tonight, or might Jayson Tatum or Giannis Antetokounmpo be the more sensible choices in the over $10K market? Before making any NBA DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Dinwiddie had 20 points, 11 assists, four rebounds and a steal, returning 46 points on DraftKings and 43.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, March 30

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Nuggets guard Jamal Murray ($7,800 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel). After missing all of last season because of an ACL injury he suffered late in the 2020-21 NBA season, Murray has played in 61 games in 2022-23 and is averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

He's shooting 45.4% from the floor and 40.0% from the 3-point line, but he's been amping up his performances since the start of the new year. In 2023, Murray is averaging 21.9 points, 6.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46.6% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Celtics guard Marcus Smart ($5,300 on DraftKings, $6,000 on FanDuel). The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year is one of the league's best pick-pockets, with 29 multi-steal games already this season and those active hands help him build in a comfortable NBA DFS floor.

However, he's also averaging 11.4 points and a career-high 6.3 assists per game this season and has averaged 18.0 points and 7.3 assists in his last three games against the Bucks. Milwaukee has given up at least 116 points in each of its last four games and is allowing an average of 124.5 points during that span.

