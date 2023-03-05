The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Sunday and with the NBA schedule taking center stage, there will be plenty of NBA daily Fantasy action throughout the day. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the NBA DFS MVPs this season and he's expected to return to the Oklahoma City lineup on Sunday after missing the previous five games with various injuries. Gilgeous-Alexander has been a stat-sheet stuffer throughout the season, averaging 31.0 points, 5.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

But will he receive a full allotment of minutes coming off a two-week injury layoff? Can you trust him enough to put him in your NBA DFS lineups? It's a loaded NBA DFS player pool on Sunday with stars like Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard all scheduled to be in action. Before making any NBA DFS selections for Sunday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Spurs guard Devonte' Graham as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Graham finished with 28 points, four assists and two rebounds, returning nearly 9x on investment and 39.0 points on DraftKings while returning nearly 7x and 34.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, March 5

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Rockets power forward Tari Eason ($4,400 on DraftKings, $6,200 on FanDuel). The LSU product was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and the 21-year-old power forward has seen his role expanded over the course of the last couple weeks.

Eason has played at least 20 minutes in each of his last five games and he's averaging 13.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over 27.7 minutes per game during that span. With Houston very clearly geared toward developing the young talent on its roster, expect Eason to continue to play a major role down the stretch.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane ($7,600 on DraftKings, $8,000 on FanDuel). Bane should be the go-to scorer and may also take on a more active role as a facilitator with Ja Morant sitting for at least the next two games and Dillon Brooks serving a one-game suspension for cumulative technical fouls.

Bane is averaging 21.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 41.8% from the 3-point line on the season. And since the start of the new year, he's been an even more efficient shooter, hitting 50.0% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from the 3-point line.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, March 5

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.