The Dallas Mavericks are still trying to find their footing after pulling off one of the year's blockbuster trades just before the deadline, but Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving seem to be coexisting at the offensive end. Both players have managed at least 30 points in each of their last two games, and the pair could be a popular option for NBA DFS stacks on Tuesday night with the Mavs taking on the Jazz. But with the duo costing over $21K combined on both DraftKings and FanDuel, how can you save some cap space to afford both in your NBA DFS lineups?

Stephen Curry returned to the Warriors on Sunday and managed 27 points and six assists in 32 minutes after missing the previous 11 games with a leg injury. Is he a player you should be targeting on Tuesday night against the Thunder, or are there better options in the NBA DFS player pool? Before making any NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Lillard posted a triple-double with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists returning 74.75 points on DraftKings and 66.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, March 7

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie ($7,300 on DraftKings, $8,400 on FanDuel). The 29-year-old veteran is back for his second stint with the Nets after being included in the Irving trade last month, and he's registered six 20-point games in the 10 contests since he returned to Brooklyn.

Dinwiddie has also dished out eight or more assists in each of his last five games and is averaging 19.6 points, 8.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds during that span. Now he'll take on a Rockets defense that ranks 27th in the NBA in points allowed per game (118.2) and 29th in defensive rating (118.7).

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies PF/C Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,900 on DraftKings, $8,100 on FanDuel). The Memphis big man is the game's premier rim protector, as he leads the NBA with 3.3 blocks per game after leading the league with 2.3 blocks per game last season.

Jackson is also averaging 16.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest this season while shooting 49.1% from the floor, his best mark since his rookie season in 2018-19. Over his last 13 games, Jackson has averaged 18.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the floor. Jackson will be expected to contribute even more scoring on Tuesday with Ja Morant still away from the Grizzlies.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, March 7

