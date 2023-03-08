The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Wednesday with seven games on the NBA schedule. And nearly a month after his trade from the Nets to the Suns, Kevin Durant will make his home debut in Phoenix. The four-time NBA scoring champion has averaged 29.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game so far this season, and he's settling in nicely with the Suns. In three games, Durant is averaging 26.7 points, but he's coming off a 37-point performance in a win over the Mavericks on Sunday. His 40 minutes played is a clear signal that he's healthy again after a knee injury cost him over six weeks.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Grizzlies PF/C Jaren Jackson Jr. as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Jackson had 26 points, eight rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal, returning 43 points on DraftKings and 44.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, March 8

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Mavericks center Christian Wood ($4,900 on DraftKings, $5,900 on FanDuel). The 27-year-old big man burst onto the scene with the Pistons three years ago and then produced big numbers with the Rockets for two seasons, averaging 19.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Then he joined the Mavericks and he's become a vital component as a second-unit scorer. Wood is only playing 26.8 minutes per game, but he's averaged 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds, and he's shooting 52.1% from the floor. He'll take on a Pelicans squad that has lost six of seven and has allowed opponents to shoot 49.8% from the floor during that seven-game span.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Thunder guard Josh Giddey ($7,600 on DraftKings, $8,400 on FanDuel). The No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft earned NBA All-Rookie Team honors last season after averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists, and he's taken another step forward in 2022-23.

The second-year Australian jumbo guard is averaging 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game so far this season and he's been on fire of late, producing at least 45 points on both sites in each of his last four games. He's averaging 20.3 points, 12.5 assists and 8.8 rebounds per game during that stretch and had a huge game on Tuesday. Giddey put up 17 points, 17 assists and 11 rebounds, making him the youngest player in NBA history to drop a 15-assist-triple double.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, March 8

