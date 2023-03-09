The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Thursday with six games on the NBA schedule, and two of the biggest surprises in the league will go head-to-head in a game of note for daily Fantasy basketball players. The Knicks and Kings are both somewhat unexpectedly on the playoff path and they'll meet up in Sacramento on Thursday in a contest where the over/under for total points is 238.5 at Caesars Sportsbook. That's the highest total of the night and with both teams playing well, this contest could be a popular source of NBA DFS stacks.

However, there is plenty of star power in the NBA DFS player pool on Thursday with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Tyrese Haliburton and Lauri Markkanen all expected to play. So, which stars should you have in your NBA DFS lineups, and who are some of the more affordable options to help you remain salary-cap compliant? Before making any NBA DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Suns point guard Chris Paul in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Paul had 18 points, nine assists, four rebounds and four steals despite only playing 24 minutes, returning 46 points on DraftKings and 47.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, March 9

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones ($6,700 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel). With Ja Morant away from the team and out indefinitely, Jones has stepped into the starting lineup and produced impressive numbers.

In the two games since he took over the point, he's averaging 20.5 points, 7.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals. In 11 starts overall this season, he's averaging 19.1 points, 7.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. Jones has made the most of starting opportunities throughout his career and even with his NBA DFS pricing on the rise, he's still a value play in this spot against the Warriors.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Rockets guard Jalen Green ($6,400 on DraftKings, $6,800 on FanDuel). The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft made the All-Rookie team last season after averaging 17.3 points per game, and he's elevating his game in his sophomore season.

Green enters Thursday averaging 21.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game on the season, but he's been even more prolific as a scorer since the calendar turned. Green is averaging 22.1 points per game since the start of 2023 and he's had 13 20-point games and three 40-point games during that timeframe. He may be asked to contribute even more with Houston without its second-leading scorer in Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) for Thursday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, March 9

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.