The Philadelphia 76ers shocked the NBA world with a 115-103 over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday and now have the opportunity to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals on their home court on Thursday. Daily Fantasy basketball players are used to trying to find ways to fit 76ers such as Joel Embiid and James Harden into their NBA DFS lineups, but Tyrese Maxey is another player emerging toward the top of the NBA DFS player pool in this 2023 NBA playoff series.

The 22-year-old had 30 points in Game 5 and is averaging 19.2 points this series. Is he someone to move up your player rankings when making an NBA DFS lineup? Thursday's two-game slate also includes the Phoenix Suns hoping to force a Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have been tremendous at home this series as two more superstars to try to fit into daily Fantasy basketball lineups. Before making your NBA DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Warriors guard Stephen Curry in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Curry had 27 points and eight assists to return 45.25 points on DraftKings and 43.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, May 11

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns forward Durant ($9,900 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel). Durant has dominated at Phoenix's Footprint Center this series, averaging 37.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in Game 3 and Game 4 victories. He's also been more aggressive in getting to the the foul line, averaging 14.5 foul shots at home compared to five free throws per game on the road.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has some of his best scoring performances when facing elimination. He averaged 43.5 points, eight rebounds and 7.5 assists in his last two win-or-go-home contests as the Suns find themselves in that situation on Thursday. Durant's been aggressive in both those games, averaging 33.5 shot attempts while shooting 11 foul shots in each game. Durant is averaging 30.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and five assists per game this series and expect him to be equally as aggressive on Thursday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Celtics forward Jayson Tatum ($9,800 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel). The Celtics probably didn't expect to find themselves in an elimination Game 6 after hosting Game 5 with the series tied, but here they are. The last time Tatum played in a win-or-go-home Game 6 on the road, he scored 46 points on 53.1% shooting from the field in a 13-point victory over the Bucks in last year's Eastern Conference semifinals.

Tatum is averaging 26.6 points and 11.2 rebounds this series against the 76ers, including 36 points in Game 5. He's made a habit of coming out to slow starts this series, but with the season on the line, expect Tatum to perform his best from the opening whistle. The 25-year-old forward will need to be if the Celtics hope to return to Boston for a Game 7. See the rest of McClure's picks here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, May 11

