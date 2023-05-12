The Los Angeles Lakers will have another opportunity to close out their series against the Golden State Warriors when they square off in Game 6 on Friday night. Golden State kept its season alive when Stephen Curry poured in 27 points and dished out eight assists on Wednesday, creating profitable returns in NBA DFS contests. Small forward Andrew Wiggins had 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists as an undervalued player from the NBA DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Wiggins (ribs) is questionable for the Warriors on Friday night.

Friday night's player pool also includes Game 6 between the Heat and Knicks. Miami's Jimmy Butler is averaging 31.9 points per game during the 2023 NBA playoffs, making him an expensive option to include in NBA DFS lineups.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Tatum overcame a slow start to finish with 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists to return 47.25 points on DraftKings and 46.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, May 12

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson ($9,000 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel). Brunson has stepped up as New York's leading scorer in the playoffs, averaging 26.5 points, 5.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. He kept the Knicks alive with 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a huge performance in Game 5.

Brunson has scored 30 points in three of his last four games, dishing out a combined 26 assists over his last three contests. The 26-year-old shot 12-of-22 from the floor against the Heat, knocking down four 3-pointers and 10-of-12 from the charity stripe. He is one of the hottest players in the playoffs, so McClure thinks he is worth backing in another must-win game on Friday night.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Warriors power forward Draymond Green ($6,700 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel). Golden State does not usually rely on Green for scoring purposes, but he stepped up with 20 points on 7 -of-11 shooting in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. He added 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in an all-around performance.

Green has been filling up the stat sheet during this series, nearly posting a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in Game 2. He added eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in Game 4. Lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Lakers on Friday night. See the rest of McClure's picks here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, May 12

