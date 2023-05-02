The 2023 NBA playoffs will continue on Tuesday with a pair of second-round matchups. The Knicks will host the Heat in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup while the Warriors will host the Lakers in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series. That makes for a star-studded night in NBA daily Fantasy play and nobody in basketball has been hotter than Jimmy Butler so far this postseason.

The Heat wing is averaging 35.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game and is shooting a staggering 58.5% from the floor and 42.9% from the 3-point line. He'll be a popular option for NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday, but affording stars like Butler, Jalen Brunson, LeBron James and Stephen Curry will mean you have to find some affordable options in the NBA DFS player pool as well. Before making your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure highlighted 76ers guard James Harden as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Harden had 45 points, six assists, one rebound and two steals to return 61.25 points on DraftKings and 58.2 on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NBA playoffs on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, May 2

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley ($4,600 on DraftKings and $4,400 FanDuel). The third-year man out of Kentucky has been a volume scorer off the bench throughout his career, but he took a significant step forward in 2022-23 in terms of scoring efficiency.

He shot a career-high 44.8% from the floor while averaging a career-best 14.9 points per game over 28.9 minutes per contest. He's been a little quiet so far this postseason, averaging just 9.0 points per game while shooting 34.0% from the floor and 28.0% from the 3-point line. But that could make him a solid bounce-back play on Tuesday night versus the Heat, who Quickley had a pair of 20-plus point outings against in the regular season.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors wing Klay Thompson at $6,800 on DraftKings and $6,200 on FanDuel. After missing two full years with injuries and playing only 32 games last season, Thompson looked more himself this year, averaging 21.9 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the 3-point line.

During the Warriors vs. Kings series, he averaged 20.6 points per game but only shot 35.6% from the 3-point line and should be a positive regression candidate against the Lakers. He hit the 20-point mark in five of the seven games in that series and had 22 points in each of his last two head-to-head matchups with the Lakers.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, May 2

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.