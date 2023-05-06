The 2023 NBA playoffs will continue on Saturday with Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Knicks and Heat and Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals series between the Lakers and Warriors. Heat G/F Jimmy Butler has arguably been the most dominant player in the league this postseason but he missed Miami's Game 2 loss in New York and is questionable for Saturday because of an ankle injury. That series will head back to Miami now and Butler will be an extremely popular option for NBA DFS lineups if he's able to go.

But if Butler isn't able to play, what should your NBA DFS strategy be, and who should you be targeting in the NBA DFS player pool? LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Jalen Brunson and Bam Adebayo give us plenty of superstar options for NBA DFS rosters but you'll need to find more affordable options to stay salary-cap compliant. Before making your NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Suns guard Devin Booker as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Booker had 47 points, nine assists, six rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot to return 77 points on DraftKings and 76.7 on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NBA playoffs on Saturday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, May 6

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors forward Draymond Green ($6,500 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel). The four-time NBA All-Star and four-time champion is coming off one of his more impactful performances of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, finishing with 11 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and a steal in the Game 2 win over the Lakers.

After averaging 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game during the regular season, Green is averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists in the playoffs. And his impact at the defensive end further enhances his value, as he went from averaging 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks during the season to 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks during the postseason.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Knicks forward Julius Randle ($7,800 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel). The 28-year-old made his second all-star appearance this season and averaged 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Randle is coming off a 25-point, 12-rebound and eight-assist game on Tuesday in Game 2 to help the Knicks even up the series, returning 53.5 points on DraftKings and 48.4 points on FanDuel. After missing the Game 1 loss, expect Randle to continue to be a focal point offensively as the series heads to Miami.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, May 6

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.