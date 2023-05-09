When Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid missed two playoff games, including Game 1 of the East Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics with a knee injury, it was unclear when and how effective the newly awarded NBA MVP would be in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. But Embiid has answered those doubts for daily Fantasy basketball players over the last two games, averaging 32 points, 13 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two blocks as a stud in the NBA DFS player pool.

With a pair of Game 5s set for Tuesday, the NBA DFS player pool is filled with elite talent, and there's plenty of ways to handle your NBA DFS strategy. Players such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, James Harden, Nikola Jokic, and Devin Booker are just a few of the options for NBA DFS lineups. But winning big in NBA DFS tournaments, 50-50s and cash games and on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is always about striking the right balance. Before making your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Warriors guard Stephen Curry in his NBA DFS player pool. The result: Curry had a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists and three steals to return 75.5 points on DraftKings and 71 points on FanDuel. He was the day's highest scorer on both sites. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, May 9

One part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns forward Kevin Durant ($10,000 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel). Durant had 36 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a crucial Game 4 win to send the series back to Denver tied. After dropping the first two games in Denver, Durant averaged 37.5 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists per game over the last two contests.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP only played 47 games this season after battling through multiple injuries and following his trade from the Brooklyn Nets to the Suns. Phoenix hasn't had much luck in the health department throughout the regular season and playoffs as Chris Paul (groin) will miss his third straight game. But his absence has allowed Durant to embrace the opportunity to play with the ball in his hand even more. He's attacked the basket much more over the last two games, hitting 26 of 29 foul shots over that span after only attempting six free-throws in the first two contests.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Durant with Booker ($10,100 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel). Booker has played like an MVP throughout the playoffs and he leads all scorers at 36.8 points per game. The 26-year-old superstar has increased his averages in nearly every statistic this postseason from the regular season.

Booker is shooting 61.7% from the field, including 51% from beyond the arc. He is in a totally different zone from the regular season, in which he shot 49.4% from the field and 35.1% on 3-pointers. Booker is also averaging 5.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and two steals per game and has scored at least 26 points in all nine postseason games, including posting at least 45 points in three games. The Suns will need to win at least one game on the road to advance to the Western Conference Finals and Booker will be pivotal to making that a possibility.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, May 9

