There are only four games on the Monday NBA schedule, but those contests are filled with some of the top options in the NBA DFS player pool, such as LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler and Anthony Davis. In order to fit some of these top options in NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, daily Fantasy basketball players will need to find values with their daily Fantasy basketball picks. Lakers guard Dalton Knecht, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has emerged as an immediate contributor in L.A., averaging 11.9 points per game, with 20 points in two of his last three games. So, how should he factor into your NBA DFS strategy?

The Nets have had four different leading scorers over the last four games with Cameron Thomas (hamstring) out, so could they be a team to target to find value for NBA DFS lineups as they visit Chicago? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday (when McClure last made NBA DFS picks), McClure highlighted Jazz guard Keyonte George as one of his top NBA DFS picks from the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: George had 26 points, three rebounds and seven assists, returning 44.2 points on DraftKings and 40.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks Monday, December 2

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics forward Tatum, who is listed at $10,300 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel. Tatum had 33 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 115-111 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday for his second straight game with more than 30 points. He's averaging 29 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists in his eighth season coming off winning his first NBA title.

The Celtics play the Heat on Monday, and although Miami traditionally has one of the toughest defenses in the league, Tatum has performed well against Miami throughout his career. He had 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in their final regular-season matchup last season. Tatum averaged 21.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in Boston's five-game victory over the Heat in the playoffs last year. The 26-year-old is averaging 28 points and 10.5 rebounds over his last six regular-season games against Miami.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Hawks point guard Trae Young ($8,800 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel). Young is averaging 21.4 points and 12.1 assists this season. He leads the league in assists and has a double-double in five of his last six games.

The Hawks play the Pelicans, who enter on an eight-game losing streak and fell to the Knicks, 118-85, on Sunday in the first half of a back-to-back. New Orleans is allowing 119 ppg over its last three contests and ranks 23rd in points allowed on the season (115.7 ppg). Young had a 22-assist game on Wednesday, and he's distributing the ball with incredible efficiency. He can take advantage of a Pelicans team battling injuries and poor play as of late. Young (Achilles) is probable for Monday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, December 2

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.