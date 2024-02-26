The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors are set to meet on Monday for the first time since Toronto traded Pascal Siakam to Indiana. Siakam spent his first seven full seasons with the Raptors as Toronto looks to rebuild, and the Pacers strive for a deep postseason run. There are no real indications of things ending poorly between Siakam and Toronto with the trade, but it's only natural for a player to have a little more motivation against his former team. So, how should daily Fantasy basketball players feel about using Siakam in NBA DFS lineups?

The two-time All-Star is averaging 20.8 points and 6.7 rebounds over 17 games in Indiana compared to 22.2 points and 6.3 rebounds in Toronto this year. Is the forward worth using in NBA DFS picks? With only four games in action on Monday, the NBA DFS player pool is limited, so what's the best way to find variance in your NBA DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Jokic had 21 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, returning 72.25 points on DraftKings and 66.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, February 26

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox, who is listed at $8,300 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel. Fox had 33 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a Sunday win over the Clippers after posting 28 points and nine assists in a Thursday victory over the Spurs. The 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 26.9 points per game, including 32.8 ppg over his last four contests. Fox is also shooting a career-high from beyond the arc, converting 37.1% of his triples with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest. He's averaging more than a full 3-pointer more per game this year than in any of his previous six NBA seasons.

The Kings have scored at least 120 points in three of their last four games, and Fox is an integral reason for the success. He's been the team's leading scorer in four straight contests while still averaging 7.5 assists over that span. The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler (suspension), one of three Miami players suspended after an on-court fight with the Pelicans on Friday. Butler is integral to Miami's defense, and the shortened bench could also create fatigue that Fox and the Kings can exploit on Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nets guard Dennis Schroder ($4,500 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel). Schroder, who the Nets acquired from the Raptors at the trade deadline, has struggled with his shot since coming to Brooklyn. He's shooting just 30.8% from the field over five games with the Nets, but given Brooklyn's overall lack of offense in recent contests, he's still receiving ample playing time and freedom to shoot, including taking 14 shots against the Timberwolves on Saturday.

The Nets play the Grizzlies, who are 2-10 over their last 12 matchups. The Nets are playing their third game since the firing of head coach Jacque Vaughn as they hope that change sparks the offense. The 11-year veteran has the experience to lead the young squad still finding its way and given his significantly reduced price tag from the majority of his NBA career, McClure feels he's a prime target to provide value for NBA DFS lineups on Monday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, February 26

