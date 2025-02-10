Luka Doncic is officially listed as questionable on the NBA injury report with a calf injury that has kept him out since Christmas, and reports are optimistic that Doncic will make his highly anticipated Lakers debut on Monday. Doncic was involved in one of the most surprising and high-profile trades in NBA history when the Mavericks traded him to the Lakers overnight the weekend before the NBA Trade Deadline. If Doncic is back in the NBA DFS player pool for Monday, how confident should daily Fantasy basketball players feel about spending up for him in his first game in more than six weeks?

Doncic spoke about his shock at being traded from Dallas, and he could be extremely motivated for a huge performance for NBA DFS lineups with rumors circulating about the Mavericks being upset with his lack of discipline and conditioning before the trade. Doncic averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in Dallas this season, so how should he factor into your NBA DFS strategy against the Jazz? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, February 10

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bucks power forward/center Bobby Portis, who is listed at $6,300 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) remains out on Monday and Portis is averaging 22.3 points, 15 rebounds and 5.3 assists over three February games without Antetokounmpo. Portis has a double-double in all three contests with at least 18 points in each game as one of the top performers in the NBA DFS player pool, yet his price tag hasn't met his production level yet.

Portis has played at least 30 minutes in each of the last three games with his increased importance without Antetokounmpo and lineup changes after Khris Middleton was traded to the Wizards. The 30-year-old is averaging 21.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the 11 games he's played at least 30 minutes this season. The Bucks play the Warriors, who are allowing 120.7 points over their last three games, and McClure views Portis as one of the top values in the NBA DFS player pool.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors guard Buddy Hield ($4,800 on DraftKings and $4,900 on FanDuel). He's another veteran with the potential to outperform his price as Hield has scored at least 14 points in three straight games, even in Jimmy Butler's debut with Golden State. Hield had 13 field goal attempts on Saturday in Butler's debut as the Butler and Curry pairing will dominate the defense's attention. That can create open looks for Hield.

Hield made 4 of 9 3-pointers (44%) on Saturday, and the 32-year-old is shooting 45.5% from deep over his last five games. Antetokounmpo is also a key to Milwaukee's defense, so his absence could create open looks as well. Milwaukee allowed 127 points to the 76ers on Sunday as the Bucks may have some fatigue playing in the second half of a back-to-back, and Hield can provide value to NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, February 10

