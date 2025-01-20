Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day with significant meaning in and around the NBA, and special days can often bring out elite performances from stars in the NBA DFS player pool. So, is Monday a day when daily Fantasy basketball players should try to fit as many big-name studs in NBA DFS lineups as you can budget? The Monday NBA DFS player pool includes top options like Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, James Harden, Trae Young and Kevin Durant, so who should be featured in your NBA DFS strategy? And who are some cheaper options to consider to fill NBA daily Fantasy picks to afford these top stars?

Rockets forward Tari Eason had 18 points and eight rebounds on Saturday in his second game back after missing 12 contests with a leg injury, so he could be an under-the-radar option for MLK Day NBA DFS lineups. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Wednesday (when McClure last made NBA DFS picks), McClure highlighted Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson as one of his top NBA DFS picks from the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Brunson had 38 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals, returning 52.2 points on DraftKings and 51 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, January 20

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Timberwolves guard/forward Anthony Edwards, who is listed at $9,100 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel. Edwards had 28 points against the Cavaliers on Saturday after posting 36 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists against the Knicks on Friday. The 23-year-old has scored more than 35 points in two of his last four games, and he ranks eighth in the league at 26.1 ppg this season.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is coming off his second straight All-Star appearance after averaging a career-high 25.9 ppg last year. Edwards is one of the premier young talents in the NBA, and a big-time output on a grander stage like MLK Day is the type of performance that can help elevate a player into becoming the next face of the league. The Timberwolves play the Grizzlies, who have allowed at least 112 points in each of their last five games.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen ($6,600 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. Allen is averaging 14.1 points and 10 rebounds per game, and with Evan Mobley (calf) out, the 26-year-old will need to take on a larger scoring and rebounding role. Allen has averaged 17 points and 11.5 rebounds in 41 career games in Cleveland without Mobley.

The Cavaliers play the Suns, who have allowed more than 120 points in three straight games. Meanwhile, Cleveland has the No. 2 scoring offense (122.1 ppg). Allen is second in the league in field goal percentage (70.9%), and the Suns rank 24th in points allowed in the paint. The 6-foot-11 Allen does nearly all his scoring at the rim, and this is a strong matchup for a player who is likely to be asked to contribute more on the stat sheet at a reasonable price for Monday NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, January 20

