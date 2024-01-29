Last week was a wild ride for breakout performances. Luka Doncic (73 points), Joel Embiid (70 points), Devin Booker (62 points) and Karl-Anthony Towns (62 points) all broke the 60-point mark within days of one another. Daily Fantasy basketball players witnessed how one option from the NBA DFS player pool can make all the difference when forming NBA DFS lineups to hit big on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. With 12 games on Monday's NBA schedule, how should you form an NBA DFS strategy and are one of the stars in the NBA DFS player pool set for a huge performance?

The Miami Heat host the Suns in what before the season could have been viewed as an NBA Finals preview. Should daily Fantasy basketball players include options like Booker, Kevin Durant or Jimmy Butler in NBA DFS lineups?

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Thursday (when he last published picks), McClure highlighted Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Fox had 29 points and five assists with a steal and a block, returning 45 points on DraftKings and 42.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, January 29

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Doncic, who is listed at $11,800 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel. Doncic, who scored 73 points in a 148-143 win over the Hawks on Friday, is averaging 34.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists this season. The 24-year-old is second in the NBA in scoring and third in assists while having the second-highest usage rate in the NBA this season.

Doncic comes with a huge price tag, but he's proven the ability to win a tournament basically based on his performance alone. He's scored at least 30 points in 11 of his last 13 contests and is averaging 36.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.9 assists over nine games in January. The Mavericks play the Magic on Monday and Doncic is averaging 32.8 ppg over his last four contests against Orlando. McClure thinks Doncic will be a huge asset for NBA DFS lineups on Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart ($5,400 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel). Hart had 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 125-109 win over the Heat on Saturday. Hart has scored at least 10 points in three of his last five games and is averaging 8.8 rebounds over his last five contests.

The Knicks will need Hart to take on a larger role over the next few weeks with Julius Randle (shoulder) out. Randle was averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and five assists per game with a 28.7% usage rate and Hart is a prime candidate to make up for a chunk of that lost production. The Knicks play the Hornets, who have allowed at least 134 points in back-to-back contests. Hart can provide solid production at a price to add depth and value to NBA DFS lineups with a packed NBA schedule on Monday while including multiple superstars in NBA DFS picks. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, January 26

