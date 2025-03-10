One of the 12 games on Monday's NBA schedule is almost guaranteed to include this year's NBA MVP. The only uncertainty is which player will take the individual honor, and which one would daily Fantasy basketball players rather spend up for in NBA DFS lineups? Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets play Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder with the two superstars having the shortest odds to win the 2024-25 NBA MVP. Unsurprisingly, they are two of the most expensive options in the NBA DFS player pool, so how should they factor into your Monday NBA DFS strategy?

The Lakers could have the full Luka Doncic experience with LeBron James (groin) out. Doncic (back) is questionable, but if he plays, Doncic could have an elite NBA DFS output that made him a top option from the NBA DFS player pool with Dallas. Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Raptors guard/forward Scottie Barnes as one of his top NBA DFS picks from the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Barnes had 22 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals, returning 56 points on DraftKings and 57.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, March 10

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bulls guard Josh Giddey, who is listed at $8,500 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. Giddey had a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in a 114-109 win over the Heat on Saturday. The 22-year-old is averaging a nearly triple-double over his last seven games with 21.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game over that span.

Lonzo Ball (wrist) is doubtful for Monday, which could aid another high usage for Giddey. The Bulls play at the third-fastest pace in the league, and although their 30th-ranked defense doesn't bode well for their win-loss record, the additional possessions provide a boost for daily Fantasy players. The Bulls have the No. 10 scoring offense in the league heading into a matchup against the Pacers, who play at the eighth-fastest pace. McClure expects plenty of possessions and opportunities for NBA DFS points for Giddey.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks forward Naji Marshall ($6,800 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel). Marshall had 34 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in a 125-116 loss to the Suns on Sunday as he's taken on a prominent role since Kyrie Irving's torn ACL. The fifth-year veteran is averaging 28.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists over his last three games.

The Mavericks play the Spurs, who are coming off a 141-124 loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday. San Antonio has allowed more than 140 points in two of its last four games and could have tired legs in the second half of a back-to-back. The Mavericks could be down to just seven healthy players on Monday as Marshall could be asked to play 40 minutes for the third straight game. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, March 10

