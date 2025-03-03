The Philadelphia 76ers are plenty used to playing without Joel Embiid with how often the former NBA MVP center is injured, and yet, it seems a different 76ers player is emerging from the NBA DFS player pool nightly as a top option for NBA DFS picks. Quentin Grimes, a 24-year-old shooting guard averaging 11.3 points per game this season, had 44 points on Saturday in a 126-119 win for Philadelphia over the Warriors one game after having three points against the Knicks, so which version of Grimes can daily Fantasy basketball players expect when making NBA DFS lineups?

The 76ers play the Trail Blazers as one of seven games on Monday's NBA slate. Philadelphia has had four different leading scorers over its last six games, so how should 76ers like Grimes, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George (groin, questionable) factor into an NBA DFS strategy? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Friday (when McClure last made NBA DFS picks), McClure highlighted Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top NBA DFS picks from the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Jokic had 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists, returning 73.8 points on DraftKings and 67.9 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, March 3

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Grizzlies guard/forward Desmond Bane, who is listed at $7,600 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Bane had 24 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in a 114-113 loss to the Knicks on Friday after having 25 points and nine assists the game before. The 26-year-old has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 10 games to raise his scoring average to 18.2 points per game after averaging a career-high 23.7 ppg last year.

Ja Morant (shoulder) is questionable for Monday and Bane's career-year last year coincided with Morant playing just nine games due to injury. Bane will likely see a lift in usage if Morant is out but even if Morant is active, the Grizzlies have an appealing matchup against the Hawks, who rank 27th in scoring defense (119.5 ppg) this season.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Hawks power forward/center Onyeka Okongwu ($6,100 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel). Okongwu had 23 points and 13 rebounds in a 135-119 win over the Thunder on Friday. He's averaging 16.8 points and 10 rebounds over his last six games. Okongwu has played at least 30 minutes in five of those six games and the 24-year-old is averaging 19.5 points and 11 rebounds over eight games when playing at least 30 minutes this season.

The Grizzlies have allowed more than 120 points in five of their last seven games, including 130 points to a Spurs team without Victor Wembanyama on Saturday. Memphis ranks 25th in scoring defense (116.7 ppg) this season. Given the Okongwu's price, matchup and increased usage, McClure sees value in the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft for Monday NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, March 3

