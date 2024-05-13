After a shocking 24-point home loss in Game 2 against the Cavaliers, the Celtics reminded the league why they had seven more wins than anyone else in the NBA this season. Boston defeated the Cavs, 106-93, in Game 3 in Cleveland to regain homecourt advantage and take a 2-1 lead in this 2024 NBA playoffs series. Jayson Tatum had his best game of the postseason with 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, so is he one to be sure to include in NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings for Monday?

Monday has a two-game slate with the Thunder playing the Mavericks in Game 4 as well. The NBA DFS player pool has strong options at the top in Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving, so how should daily Fantasy basketball players form an NBA DFS strategy to fit multiple stars with cheaper but efficient options to fill NBA DFS picks? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Thunder point guard Gilgeous-Alexander as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, returning 67 points on DraftKings and 66.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, May 13

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is rostering Celtics forward Tatum, who is listed at $9,600 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel. After averaging 26.9 points during the regular season, Tatum failed to score more than 26 points in six of his first seven playoff games. But after Boston lost homecourt advantage after losing Game 2, Tatum came out like the MVP-caliber player he is with 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. McClure expects another huge performance as Boston tries to regain its significant advantage in the series after the Celtics entered as heavy favorites to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum averaged 29.8 points and 11.3 rebounds over his last four regular-season games against Cleveland, including scoring at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in each contest. The five-time All-Star is averaging 25.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists this series against the Cavaliers. Tatum had 25 field goal attempts in Game 3, his most of the postseason, and that aggressive mindset should favor both him and the Celtics on Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Thunder point guard Gilgeous-Alexander, who is listed at $9,800 on DraftKings and $10,900 on FanDuel. Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five blocks in Game 3 against the Mavericks. The two-time All-Star is averaging 31 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and three blocks this series with at least 29 points and nine rebounds in each of the first three games.

Gilgeous-Alexander was third in the NBA in scoring this season at 30.1 ppg and was an efficient scorer against Dallas during the regular season. The 25-year-old scored at least 25 points in two of the first three matchups of the season and had 15 points and six assists over just 16 minutes against Dallas in the final game of the regular season. Gilgeous-Alexander finished second in the NBA MVP voting this season, and he's continuing to prove why he's one of the best players in the league. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, May 13

