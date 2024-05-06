The New York Knicks advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight season and will host the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 on Monday. The Timberwolves play the Nuggets in Game 2 of their 2024 NBA playoffs series on Monday as well after the Wolves won, 106-99, in Denver in Game 1 on Saturday. There's no question about the star power these four teams possess with Monday's NBA DFS player pool including options like Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Thursday (when he last made picks), McClure highlighted 76ers center Joel Embiid as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Embiid had 39 points, 13 rebounds and two assists, returning 62.25 points on DraftKings and 58.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, May 6

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is rostering Knicks point guard Brunson, who is listed at $9,500 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel. Brunson has scored at least 40 points in three straight games, most recently having 41 points and 12 assists in a Game 6 victory over the 76ers to close out the series. Brunson averaged 35 points, 4.5 rebounds and nine assists over the six games against the Sixers. He posted career highs in scoring (28.7 points) and assists (6.7) this season but has left no doubts with his emergence into one of the NBA's best players to begin the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Brunson averaged 35.7 points over three games against the Pacers this season. He shot at least 50% from the field in each of his last two games against Indiana, scoring 40 and 39 points over those two contests. The Pacers played at the second-fastest pace in the NBA this season, and their style of play will likely force the Knicks to push the ball more and will create additional possessions for both teams. That should bolster Brunson's NBA DFS scoring totals, and after three days of rest with the Knicks last playing on Thursday, he'll likely play a huge number of minutes on Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets center Jokic ($11,000 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel). Jokic had 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in a 106-99 Game 1 loss to the Timberwolves on Saturday. The two-time NBA MVP and reigning NBA Finals MVP averaged 28.2 points, 16.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists over Denver's first-round series against the Lakers.

Jokic averaged 30 points, 13.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists over 20 playoff games last season to lead Denver to the title. The 6-foot-11 center is integral in every aspect of Denver's offense, and he leads the entire NBA in assists per game this postseason. Jokic has at least nine assists in five of six playoff games this year while posting at least 24 points in each contest with at least 12 rebounds in five of six games. He has the highest floor in the NBA DFS player pool, and after losing Game 1, McClure expects a huge performance from Jokic for NBA DFS lineups in this critical contest for Denver. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, May 6

